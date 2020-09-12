Stolen vehicle recovered after pursuit in Tippecanoe

The stolen red Pontiac Firebird after driver Van Nice lost control of the vehicle and struck the tree head-on.

TIPPENCANOE, Ind. (WANE) – A stolen vehicle was recovered Friday night after a pursuit in Tippecanoe.

According to the Indiana State Police, around 8:45 p.m., Trooper Ben Fike observed a vehicle with improper tail lights travelling on Interstate 65 well above the speed limit. Trooper Fike attempted to stop the vehicle, a red Pontiac Firebird, but the driver refused to pull over.

A pursuit ensued along State Road 38 until the reaching Veterans Memorial Parkway where a Tippecanoe County Deputy attempted to deploy stop sticks, but was unsuccessful.

The vehicle then continued on State Road 26 and turned east.

Van Nice, Jr. of Anderson, IN is being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Throughout this pursuit, it was determined that the vehicle was reported stolen.

After traveling several county roads and disregarding multiple stop signs, the Pontiac Firebird turned into a driveway on North County Road.

The driver, later identified as Van Nice, Jr. of Anderson, IN, drove through the side yard of the residence and onto a gravel drive, where he lost control of the vehicle, and struck a tree head-on, according to police.

He was not injured.

Nice was taken into custody and transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail, where he is being held on charges of: Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Habitual Traffic Violator, and Traffic Offenses.