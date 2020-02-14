Stolen JFK assassination newspaper, credit cards found after troopers spot fake license plate

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana State Police are in the process of trying to find who owns stolen items, including a 1963 Dallas Morning News newspaper from the day after John F. Kennedy was assassinated, that were recovered following a traffic stop Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Two troopers spotted a vehicle with what appeared to be a fake temporary licence plate and when the pulled the driver over they found methamphetamine, a syringe and multiple stolen items.

Besides the historic newspaper, 28 credit/debit cards were found along with two autographed footballs, four cellphones and an iPad.

The driver, Michael Wood, 35, of Indianapolis was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.