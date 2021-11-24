Stolen car with baby inside recovered; person-of-interest arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car that was stolen Monday evening with a baby inside has been recovered and a man has been arrested.

According to police, around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, a woman left her car running when she went into Phillips 66 on Broadway with her 8-month-old boy still inside the car. When she returned, the car was gone and so was her child.

Roughly 30 minutes later, a man came to pick up his wife who worked at the Speedway at Margaret

Avenue and Sherman Boulevard. Workers say that when he arrived, he brought in a baby and said that someone had just dropped the child off at the back of the store.

Speedway and Phillips 66 are roughly 1.5 miles apart from each other.

“The person who stole the car left the baby at the back of the station and took off with her car,” Officer PJ Smith said.

The baby has been reunited with its mother.

On Wednesday, the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) said that the 2007 Ford Fusion was found in the area of North Harrison Street and W. 4th Street.

Linzey D. Woods, 20, was seen running from the vehicle. He was arrested on an active warrant and is being interviewed by detectives. Police said he is a person-of-interest in the case.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.