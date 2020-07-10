Steuben County sheriff warns citizens of telephone scam

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A telephone scam in Steuben County appears to be back in the area.

According to the sheriff department’s Facebook post, the scammer calls people and says it has warrant for their arrest as a result of some illegal activity involving personal information such as a social security number. The caller then demands money to be put on gift cards to take care of the warrant.

The scam involves someone calling from the phone number (260) 668-1000, which is the Steuben County Government line, stating they are affiliated with the Sheriff’s Office. The scammers are able to fool the Caller ID into showing the county government’s telephone number through internet based telephone technology.

The post says the scammer also gives false case and badge numbers.

The Sheriff Office says it never calls people and demands money to be put on gift cards to resolve any type of legal process. It also warns citizens to never give out any personal information over the phone or send any money via gift cards.

This is similar to a past scam where calls were made about family members who have been supposedly arrested and need bail money sent on gift cards.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages people to contact them directly to verify any questionable information at (260) 668-1000 ext. 5000.