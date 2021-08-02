Steuben County police ask for tips after rash of thefts from vehicles

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Steuben County have asked for the public’s help to solve a rash of thefts from vehicles over the weekend.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it was investigating multiple complaints of thefts from vehicles, as well as vehicle thefts, in the area of Lake George and Long Beach Lake in rural Jamestown Township. The incidents happened between Friday and Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s not clear exactly what and how much was taken during the incidents.

The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information call its tip line at (260) 668-4646 or submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office app.

Residents should lock their vehicles and avoid leaving valuables and/or keys inside an unlocked vehicle.