STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has made an arrest in connection to a reported child molesting that took place in April 2022.

On Monday, the SCSO arrested 34-year-old Kevin A. Lambos of Jonesville, Michigan, following an interview with detectives.

The arrest comes after a four-week investigation into allegations that Lambos had sexual contact with a 12-year-old female victim in April 2022 at a home in Fremont Township he had been sharing with the victim’s mother, according to police.

Lambos faces two counts of child molesting, with one being set as a Level 1 felony and the other being labeled as a Level 4 felony, and is currently being held with bond pending an initial court appearance.

The Dr. Bill Lewis Child Advocacy Center and the Indiana Department of Child Services assisted the SCSO in the investigation.