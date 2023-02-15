STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Steuben County officers are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on multiple felony charges, including armed robbery and intimidation.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Jared Michael Lesher, who cut his ankle monitor and fled a court-ordered temporary furlough in Helmer, according to a release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrest warrants were issued Wednesday for Lesher under two separate incidents. Lesher is wanted for armed robbery, a level 3 felony; intimidation, a level 5 felony; and two counts of theft – one a class A misdemeanor, and the other a level 6 felony.

Lesher is also wanted on two counts of level 5 felony intimidation and one count of level 6 felony intimidation.

Because he fled, additional charges are being sought for failure to return to lawful detention.

Lesher is described by police as 6’3″ tall, weighing about 210 lbs, with long, curly brown hair and brown eyes. Lesher also has several tattoos, including a large tattoo on his throat of an animal skull with horns.

Anyone with information on where Lesher is should contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP (7867), or your local law enforcement agency.