STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Steuben County officers arrested four men last week who failed to register as sex offenders and were allegedly non-compliant.

According to a release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, detectives investigated five separate incidents of non-compliance and apprehended four men.

Two of those men, 28-year-old Nathan James Norton of LaGrange and 65-year-old Gerry Glen Neuhaus of Hudson, were booked into the Steuben County Jail Tuesday on one count of failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony. Dennis Dwayne Deam, 61, of Pleasant Lake was booked into the jail Wednesday on the same charge. Joshua Jason Ringler, 45, of Hudson was booked into the jail Saturday on two counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony and one count of a sex offender failing to possess an Indiana ID or driver’s license, a Class A misdemeanor.

Nathan James Norton

Gerry Glen Neuhaus

Dennis Dwayne Deam

Joshua Jason Ringler

Norton, Neuhaus and Deam all posted bond and were released. Ringler was still being held as of the press release Monday morning in lieu of a $5,500 bond.