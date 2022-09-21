STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County homeowner fired two shots after he found a pair of burglars in his home Wednesday morning.

Now three people face charges in the case.

Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 9:15 a.m. to a home along Division Road, about six miles east of Angola, on a report of a residential burglary in progress.

According to a police report, the homeowner came home and found his home had been burglarized. He then found two of the intruders were still inside the home, hiding in a bedroom.

The report said the homeowner armed himself with a firearm and confronted the burglars. He fired two shots, but no one was stuck, the report said.

One of the burglars – 49-year-old Ricky Lee Harget of Angola – escaped through a window and fled in a vehicle, while the other – 28-year-old Blake William Harris of Hamilton – remained at the scene. Police caught Harget on C.R. 100 North near C.R. 250 North, the report said.

As the investigation unfolded, a third suspect was identified as 28-year-old Troy Alexander Polk of Angola, police said. He was found along East Felicity Street in Angola and arrested.

Harget faces one count of Level 4 felony Burglary to a Dwelling, two counts of Level 5 felony Burglary to a Structure, and one count of misdemeanor Unlawful Use of a Police Radio.

Harris faces one count of Level 4 felony Burglary to a Dwelling.

Polk is charged with Level 4 felony Aiding in Burglary to a Dwelling.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation and additional charges could be sought.

Investigators found “a majority” of the property that was taken during the burglary and returned it to the victim, the sheriff’s office said.