Steuben County man arrested for child porn possession

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County man has been arrested on allegations he had child pornography.

Zachary Fifer

Zachary Fifer, 24, faces three counts of felony Dissemination of Child Pornography and three counts of felony Possession of Child Pornography under 12.

According to an Indiana State Police report, the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Aug. 18. From there, authorities served a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of West C.R. 500 South in Pleasant Lake and arrested Fifer Monday.

No other information was released.

Fifer is being held at the Steuben County Jail.