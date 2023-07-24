STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police arrested a man Sunday who is accused of battering his girlfriend and their dog that tried to protect the woman.

Steuben County officers were called to an Angola hospital just before 12:30 p.m. to investigate a report of sexual assault. After speaking with the victim, investigators determined the assault allegedly happened at a house in the 5900 block of North State Road 327 in Orland early Sunday morning.

The suspect was identified as the victim’s boyfriend, 46-year-old Brandon Kevin Hicks, who lived with her in Orland. The victim told investigators an intoxicated Hicks battered, strangled, and sexually assaulted her.

During the attack, the woman’s dog tried to protect her and Hicks punched the dog in retaliation, she told police.

Investigators found Hicks at the house that day and he was taken into custody shortly after 7 p.m.

Hicks was booked in the Steuben County Jail on preliminary charges of rape, a Level 3 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and animal cruelty, a Class A misdemeanor.

Hicks is being held without bond, pending an initial court appearance. The assault is still under investigation.