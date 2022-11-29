FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The woman who beat her stepson to death in their Fort Wayne home a week before Christmas last year has been sentenced.
Alesha L. Miller was sentenced her to 35 years per a plea agreement Tuesday morning. She pleaded guilty to a Level 1 felony charge of Aggravated Battery last month.
Nine-year-old Elijah Ross died of “multiple blunt force injuries” Dec. 18, 2021, from a beating inside a home along Putnam Street.
An Allen county prosecutor said she had never seen such injuries on a child.
Miller and his mother – Jenna Miller – were both arrested in the case. Jenna Miller pleaded guilty on Monday and will be sentenced Jan. 6. She’ll face 20 years.
In court Tuesday, Alesha Miller apologized.
The plea deal was reportedly struck to spare Elijah’s 2 older brothers, who witnessed the beating.
