FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 9-year-old victim was told to call her “Dad.”

In mid-December of last year, Alesha Miller aka “Dad,” beat to death her stepson, Elijah Ross, while his two older brothers watched, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now, Alesha Miller, 31, who also liked to be called “Hood,” has worked out a new plea deal with her new attorney, Robert Scremin. One part of the plea deal is that she won’t have to testify against Jenna Miller, Alesha’s same-sex spouse.

Her plea deal calls for a sentence of 35 years executed on a Level 1 felony charge of aggravated battery. Two other lower level felony counts of neglect of a dependent call for two years executed each, however those sentences will be served concurrently, which means at the same time. A Level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent was dismissed as a result of the new plea.

The agreed sentence is five more years than a previous plea in April for 30 years executed. A May 2021 sentencing was delayed until Dec. 2 so she could testify against Jenna. Scremin said the new plea deal was negotiated “without a cooperation agreement to testify against her wife.”

Her sentencing on the new plea is Nov. 8.

Elijah Ross Alesha Miller’s plea document; letter to judge, Elijah, Elijah with Jenna Miller, Elijah with father, Lamar Ross.

Elijah took his last breath at St. Joseph Hospital downtown after his mother and Miller transported him there around 2 a.m. Dec. 18. In court documents, a medic described him as “cold and limp” and noted that rigor mortis had started to set in.

His two older brothers told police that the slim, boisterous boy was held down by his legs while Alesha beat him after both women came back to their Putnam Avenue home on reports the boys were fighting. Alesha used a broken wooden paddle and police found a white leather belt in the home at the scene.

Jenna Miller, whose four-day jury trial is still scheduled to start Nov. 29, continuously “whooped” Elijah, she said in the probable cause. Once it was obvious Elijah was injured and barely conscious, they took him upstairs and tried to revive him in the shower. At one point, Elijah squeezed Jenna’s arm and said “Mommy.”

In July, Miller wrote to Superior Court Judge Fran Gull attempting to reverse her guilty plea that called for 30 years in exchange for testimony against her wife.

Miller said she “blacked out” that night, but was sure she was the one who “hurt our son like that.

“There’s no excuse for it,” she wrote. “Worst mistake of my life and it haunts me everyday your honor.”

Because the situation had been “very traumatic,” she said she’d made “rash decisions with my case without even thinking.”

Miller requested a new attorney because she said her public defender “did not have my best interest at heart,” and she felt pressured to sign her plea.

“I’m not a reliable person to testify against Jenna Miller. I wont (sic) to be honest and take responsibility because Elijah deserves that, but also I want a fair chance as well,” was her last sentence.