State trooper struck while investigating crash in Northwest Indiana; alcohol suspected

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana State Trooper was struck while investigating a prior crash on I-80 Sunday morning. According to police, this is the third time in three weeks a trooper has been struck during a crash investigation.

Police say just after 4 a.m., multiple vehicles wrecked and as a result, three lanes on I-80 were blocked because one of the vehicles was unable to move off of the road.

One trooper parked his fully-marked police car behind the disabled vehicle with the emergency lights activated, in addition to placing 30 flares on the roadway to block the lanes. There were also at least three other police cars at the scene with their emergency lights on, according to police.

As the trooper was standing outside of his police car, a 2007 Buick, driven by a Gary, Ind. woman named Jennifer Spikes, struck it. Spikes then struck the trooper, catapulting him into the air and striking the windshield of the Buick before the vehicle eventually stopped.

Both the trooper and Spikes were transported to a hospital. The trooper is expected to make a full recovery.

Evidence at the scene led troopers to believe that alcohol may be a factor. Spikes refused to take drug and alcohol tests.

After obtaining a judge’s approval for a warrant, a blood draw was completed. The results of that test are pending.

Spikes has been released from the hospital and is currently being held at the Lake County Jail.