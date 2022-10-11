INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Troopers are investigating after a man was shot Monday while driving on I-70, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

Just before 7 p.m., state troopers and Indianapolis officers responded to reports of someone being shot inside a vehicle on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to Keystone Avenue.

When first responders arrived, ISP said they found a man in a vehicle who was injured due to an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and, according to the release, his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators determined the victim was driving a blue Chevrolet Malibu on I-70 between I-465 and Keystone Avenue when someone in another vehicle fired shots at him. No other details were released.

Police said there were no other injuries in the incident.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident on the city’s east side between 6:45 p.m. and 6:53 p.m. to call ISP at 317-899-8577.

The investigation is ongoing. ISP was assisted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indianapolis EMS, Indianapolis Fire Department and INDOT.