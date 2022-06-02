ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested on felony drug possession charges after an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a sport-utility-vehicle with expired plates Thursday.

The trooper spotted the SUV while patrolling the area of Columbus Avenue and 53rd Street in Anderson, according to a state police media release.

A woman in the front passenger seat identified herself as 40-year-old Rachel R. Ellis while a man in the rear passenger side seat tried to give the trooper a false name, police said. That partly led to that trooper calling an Anderson Police Department K-9 unit and other officers to the scene to help search the vehicle.

Officers determined the man’s identity as that of 37-year-old Justin Alfred Haynie and also found roughly one gram of methamphetamine and various pills suspected to be fentanyl in the SUV, police said.

As the trooper and officers arrested Ellis and Haynie, Haynie fled from police on foot.

A trooper tackled him but he continued to resist arrest, police said. The trooper then used his taser on Haynie, police said. Haynie did not appear to have any injuries but was taking to a local hospital before being taken to jail.

Haynie is wanted in another county and is currently being held in Grant County Jail on felony charges of escape and possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and false informing.

Ellis was being held on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

The driver of the SUV was not charged.