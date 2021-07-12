Police arrest southern Indiana man after a three-month child molestation investigation

Shortly after an arrest warrant was issued for Lane, he turned himself in on July 8.

JACKSON CO., Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana man is facing a felony child molesting charge after a child admits to police he touched her inappropriately.

The investigation began in April 2021, when an Indiana State Police Detective requested to conduct an investigation into allegations that the girl was molested at a rural Jackson County home.

During an interview with the victim, conducted by the Child Advocacy Center in Bloomington, she said that James D. Lane, 28, Medora had touched her inappropriately on an unknown date at a rural residence.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Shortly after a warrant was issued for Lane on one count of Child Molesting, he turned himself in on July 8. He was incarcerated at the Jackson County pending his initial appearance in court.

Det. Adams was assisted by other investigators with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post and the Child Advocacy Center/Susie’s Place, Bloomington, Indiana.