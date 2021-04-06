Standoff with wanted suspect at home with children inside underway; residents told to shelter in place

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have told residents in a neighborhood north of downtown to shelter in place as they negotiate with a wanted suspect barricaded in a home with children.

The situation is unfolding along Lillian Avenue, off Wells Street.

Police were called to the home on a report of a domestic dispute.

The suspect has an outstanding warrant is believed to be armed in the home, police said. Three children are inside, according to police.

Anyone in the area is asked to shelter in place until the situation is resolved.