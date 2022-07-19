FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was shot at a northeast-side home early Tuesday. Now, police and tactical officers are working to entice a “person of interest” to come out of the home, WANE 15 has learned.

Fort Wayne Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Maplecrest Road and Midfield Drive, near Trier Road, on a “problem unknown.”

A police spokesman said in the 4000 block of Willshire Court, a woman was shot. She was taken away with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe a “person of interest” involved was barricaded inside a house. Officers were attempting to make contact with the person.

A language barrier was making that difficult, WANE 15 learned. An interpreter was at the scene.

Police used sirens and were calling for the person to come out. Authorities were working to obtain a warrant before they enter the home.

In the area, a police SUV blocked the entrance to the neighborhood. Multiple roads in the neighborhood were blocked to traffic as police worked.

Police asked residents to avoid the area of Trier Road west of Maplecrest Road.

WANE 15 will update this story as we learn more.