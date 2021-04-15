Police: Officers engaged in standoff with child porn suspect armed with shotgun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A standoff is underway in the Creighton-Home Neighborhood south of downtown Fort Wayne.

State police served a warrant for internet crimes against children involving child pornography at 10:20 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of South Wayne Avenue, just south of Creighton Avenue.

A WANE crew arrived at the scene to find a large police presence in the area.

It’s not clear who the subject of the warrant is at this time but police said he is believed to be armed with a shotgun.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. A WANE crew was told to remain in their vehicle.

