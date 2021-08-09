Standoff underway in Huntington as fugitive evades police

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A man wanted by authorities on multiple charges has barricaded himself in a home in Huntington, WANE 15 has learned.

Multiple police agencies were gathered Monday afternoon at a home in the area of South Jefferson Street and West Taylor Street, just west of Hiers Park.

Police said the man is wanted on multiple warrants. He was not named, and his charges are not known.

Authorities have closed streets in the area.

Allen County Sheriff’s deputies and a tactical unit are assisting Huntington Police and Huntington County Sheriff’s with the situation.

WANE 15 is working to learn more.