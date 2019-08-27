Standoff ends, charges pressed after man allegedly batters girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A two-hour standoff ended after a man allegedly battered a girl.

WANE 15 received multiple reports of a large police presence in the 4000 block of Webster St. Monday evening.

Reports claimed a group of 10 to 15 kids between the ages of 10 and 14 taunted a man with hollering, cussing, name-calling, and slurs to the point that he “yanked a girl off her bike and hit her in the face.”

Police say they arrived on scene, and a standoff began that lasted roughly two hours after the man locked himself inside a house. Once police determined the man was not a threat, they left the scene to obtain a warrant.

Police also say the aunt of the alleged victim, a 12-year-old girl with bruises on her neck and upper body, is pressing charges.

Police are investigating the incident further.

