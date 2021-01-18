Stabbing suspect shot and killed by Grant County police officer

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – One man is dead after a Grant County police officer shot a potential suspect involved in a stabbing in Marion on Sunday night.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, Grant County police officers responded to a domestic situation involving a possible stabbing on 3209 South Central Ave.

Grant County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Matthew Sneed was the first officer to arrive on the scene. As he left his vehicle and started walking up a long driveway, a man drove his car toward Sneed. Sneed was able to jump on the hood of the moving vehicle. The driver, Daniel Young of Marion, did not stop and continued driving with Sneed on the hood.

Sneed then fired multiple shots through the car’s windshield, striking Young multiple times.

Young was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his wounds. Sneed was not injured.

Police believe Young was connected to the domestic disturbance. A police investigation revealed during the initial incident, Jonathan Loudy of Marion, was stabbed with a knife. Loudy was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with multiple stab wounds. His condition is currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information was released from Indiana State Police.