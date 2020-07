FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a reported stabbing just north of downtown.

Police and medics were called around 3:45 p.m. to the 700 block of 3rd Street on a report of a “cutting/stabbing,” according to police logs.

WANE 15 was on the scene when a female was taken away in an ambulance. She appeared to be alert.

No other information was immediately available.