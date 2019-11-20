Live Now
Stabbing reported at Dupont Road apartment complex; 1 seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A person was seriously hurt in an apparent stabbing at a north-side apartment complex Wednesday.

Police and medics were called around 11:30 a.m. to 3336 Vantage Pointe Drive in the Dupont Lakes Apartments complex off East Dupont Road near Interstate 69. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that someone there reported a stab wound.

Responders arrived and found a person in serious condition, dispatchers said.

Police were on the scene investigating the incident and searching for a suspect. No other information was immediately available.

