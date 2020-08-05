Fight at north Fort Wayne hotel ends in stabbing; suspect in custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was critically hurt in a stabbing at a north Fort Wayne hotel Wednesday morning.

Police and medics were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the Hawthorn Suites at 4919 Lima Road. A hotel employee called 911.

According to Fort Wayne Police at the scene, there was a dispute outside of the hotel and a person was stabbed. They were taken away in serious condition but later downgraded to critical condition, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police did not know the relationship between the victim and suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.