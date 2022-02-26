SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A judge is weighing whether a 15-year-old boy should be tried as an adult on charges alleging that he molested and fatally strangled a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year.

A St. Joseph County magistrate heard testimony Wednesday on whether the boy should be waived from probate to superior court, where he would be tried as an adult and receive a harsher sentence if convicted.

The South Bend Tribune reports that a ruling was not expected for at least several days. The boy was previously found psychologically competent to stand trial in Grace Ross’ March 2021 killing in a wooded area near New Carlisle, about 75 miles east of Chicago.