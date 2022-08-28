LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two died and one was arrested early Sunday morning in a crash investigation by Indiana State Police.

Troopers responded to a multi-car crash just before 1 a.m. on I-80/94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile-marker.

The initial investigation found a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro was speeding on the highway when it rear-ended a 2011 Honda Pilot. The impact pushed the Honda into the median wall.

The Camaro then continued on the right side of the road, hitting a 2000 Ford Mustang. The impact pushed both cars into the outer sound barrier wall. That’s when the Camaro burst into flames, ISP said in a release.

Two people found inside the Camaro were pronounced dead at the scene, ISP said. Their identities will be released once family is notified.

The drivers of the other two cars involved did not report any injuries.

Troopers found the driver of the Ford, 43-year-old Scott Kennedy of Crown Point, had been driving drunk. He was taken to the Lake County Jail and charges are pending, ISP said.