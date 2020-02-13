Special needs teacher accused of head-butting student in cafeteria

HANOVER, Ind. (WANE) — A special needs teacher in central Indiana was arrested after it was believed she head-butted and dragged a student in the school’s cafeteria in 2019.

Arrest photo of Catherine Davis.

The investigation by the Indiana State Police began on December 17 when ISP was notified of an incident between a teacher and student at Southwestern High School.

The investigation led police to believe Catherine Davis, 39, got into an altercation with a 14-year-old student on two separate occasions on December 16. During the first, Davis head-butted the student during an altercation in the cafeteria. Later that day, Davis pulled the same student to the ground on the floor after food was spilled.

After the ISP investigation, the case was submitted to the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office for review. As a result, a warrant was issued for Davis to the Jefferson County Jail where she was incarcerated.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Indiana Child Advocacy Center in Madison, Indiana, Southwestern School Corporation, Indiana Department of Child Services, and the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office.