Southwest Indiana deputy shot during welfare check, critically injured

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A deputy in southwest Indiana Saturday was shot during a welfare check in New Harmony.

The Indiana State Police is currently investigating the shooting of a Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy in New Harmony.

The incident occurred Saturday evening around 6:46 p.m. when Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call reference to a welfare check at 612 Short Street in New Harmony.

Officers arrived at the Short Street residence within 10 minutes. While deputies and the New Harmony Town Marshal were still outside the residence, the homeowner, a man, started firing a weapon toward the officers. The officers returned gunfire.

During the exchange of gunfire, a Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and critically injured. The man inside the residence was also shot.

The deputy was taken to the hospital where he is currently being treated. The male suspect is also being treated there. His condition is currently unknown.

The scene at 612 Short Street in New Harmony, near the border of Indiana and Illinois.

This is an ongoing investigation of the Indiana State Police and additional information will be released as it becomes available.