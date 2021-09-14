Southern Indiana woman arrested for death of boyfriend’s 2-year-old daughter

PEKIN, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Police investigation has led to the arrest of a southern Indiana woman for the death of a two-year-old girl under her care.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a home at around midnight Tuesday in the town of Pekin following a 911 call regarding an unresponsive child.

The child was taken to a hospital where it was pronounced dead.

As part of the investigation, the Washington County sheriff requested the assistance of Indiana State Police and a search warrant was obtained for the home where the child was found.

A detective spoke with 30-year-old Sarah Maire Bierly, the live-in-girlfriend of the child’s father, as well as other family members at the scene.

The investigation continued at the Washington County Jail, where the detective later arrested Bierly for Neglect of a Dependent Causing Death, a Level 1 Felony.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. No other details were provided.