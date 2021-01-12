Southern Indiana officer arrested for battery, misconduct

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana police officer has been arrested on felony battery and official misconduct charges for allegedly slugging a handcuffed suspect in the rear of a patrol vehicle.

Indiana State Police say Officer John Velten, a 14-year veteran of the Columbus Police Department, was arrested when he turned himself in to detectives at the Bartholomew County Jail on Tuesday.

Police say Velten last June 16 arrested a man after responding to a fight. While handcuffed in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, the suspect began hitting his head against the interior of the police vehicle.

Velten then allegedly slugged the suspect.