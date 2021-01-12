Southern Indiana officer arrested for battery, misconduct

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
John Velten

John Velten

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana police officer has been arrested on felony battery and official misconduct charges for allegedly slugging a handcuffed suspect in the rear of a patrol vehicle.

Indiana State Police say Officer John Velten, a 14-year veteran of the Columbus Police Department, was arrested when he turned himself in to detectives at the Bartholomew County Jail on Tuesday.

Police say Velten last June 16 arrested a man after responding to a fight. While handcuffed in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, the suspect began hitting his head against the interior of the police vehicle.

Velten then allegedly slugged the suspect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss