SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE) A man arrested in Washington County for child sex crimes in November is now charged with similar charges in multiple Southern Indiana counties according to a news release issued by Indiana State Police.

Detective Travis Baker, of the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg, began an investigation into 37-year-old Eric Adam Riggs of Memphis, Indiana, in September of this year after receiving information of possible child molestation and other child sex crimes occurring in Washington County. The investigation included victim forensic interviews conducted through the Indiana Department of Child Services, suspect interviews, and multiple search warrants involving digital forensic examinations and vehicle and physical searches.

As a result of the initial investigation, Detective Baker arrested Riggs on November 30, 2023, for Child Molesting, a level 1 felony; Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, a level 4 felony; Incest (2 counts), a level 4 felony; and Child exploitation, a level 5 felony. Riggs was remanded into the Washington County Jail and has remained incarcerated since his arrest.

Detective Baker expanded his probe into other southern Indiana counties due to information gained in his initial investigation. As a result, Eric Adam Riggs now has additional charges in Clark and Scott Counties. The charges and locations are listed below:

Clark County:

Child Molesting (2 counts) – Level 1 Felony Sexual Misconduct with a Minor (2 counts) – Level 4 Felony Incest (2 counts) – Level 4 Felony Child Exploitation – Level 5 Felony

Scott County:

Child Molesting – Level 1 Felony Incest (2 counts) – Level 4 Felony Sexual Misconduct with a Minor (2 counts) – Level 4 Felony Child Exploitation – Level 5 Felony

This case is still under investigation.