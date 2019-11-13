Southern Indiana man arrested on felony drug charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Southern Indiana man was arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday.

On November 6, State Police Trooper Cory Knight saw a blue Chevrolet Colorado traveling southbound on State Road 37 approaching Main Street in violation of license plate code.

Knight initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and found that the driver, Kaden Williams, 28, of Mitchell, was displaying several indicators of criminal activity. Mitchell Police Officer Cabral was called in to assist with the traffic stop.

A subsequent search of Williams’ vehicle revealed a light bulb, with the bottom cut out, containing a burnt crystal residue which was field-tested positively as methamphetamine.

Williams was transported to the Lawrence County Jail, facing the following charges: