Southern Indiana man arrested for sexual battery of two minors

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — State Police initiated a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual battery, leading to the arrest of a Dugger man.

The investigation began on August 13, 2019, after the Dugger Town Marshall passed along information of physical and sexual battery as well as strangulation.

The investigation found that William T. Smith, 20, had physically and sexually battered and strangled two female minors on separate occasions in Sullivan County.

After reviewing the allegations, the Sullivan County Prosecutors, Ann Mischler, asked for a warrant to be issued for Smith. Smith turned himself into the investigating detective.

Below are the charges for Smith: