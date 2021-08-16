Southern Indiana man arrested for rape, sexual battery after 2 girls report him

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Lexington man was arrested Monday after two girls reported that he molested them.

Police said the investigation began in March 2021 when two girls reported that they were molested by Phillip Phillips, 52, Lexington. During interviews with the Child Advocacy Center, the victims indicated that between August 2019 and March 2021 they were inappropriately touched by Phillips on more than one occasion at his home.

After the nearly five-month investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP), the case was presented to the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office for review. ISP said an arrest warrant was recently issued for Phillips on one count of Child Molesting, Level 1 Felony, one count of Child Molesting, Level 4 Felony, one count of Rape, Level 3 Felony, and one count of Sexual Battery, Leve 6 Felony.

Phillips was arrested Monday morning at his place of employment in Scott County. He was transported to the Scott County Jail before being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held pending an initial court appearance.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Child Advocacy Center-Madison, Indiana.