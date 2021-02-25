Southern Indiana man arrested for possession of child pornography

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led Indiana State Police investigators to arrest a Clarksville man on Wednesday for possession of child pornography.

Trooper Tom Basham with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children unit in Sellersburg began the investigation in December of 2020 after receiving information from NCMEC, the press release said.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, officers report meeting with and interviewing Robert Penrose, 38, after finding him in New Albany.

Police said Penrose was arrested on two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felonies

Penrose was transported and remanded into the custody of the Clark County Jail without incident.