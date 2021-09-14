Southern Indiana man arrested for having ‘sexual relations’ with girl under 14

JASPER, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old has been arrested for having sexual relations with a girl under the age of 14.

In October of 2020, Indiana State Police (ISP) said it began an investigation into allegations of improper sexual contact between a man and a girl under the age of 14.

During the nearly year long investigation, ISP said probable cause was developed that Mauricio Bolanos, 20, of Jasper, had sexual relations in early 2020 with a girl under the age of 14. Bolanos was over the age of 18 at the time of the interactions.

On Sept. 10, a warrant was issued from the Dubois Circuit Court, charging Bolanos with:

Child Molesting – level 3 felony

Sexual Misconduct with a Minor- level 5 felony

On Tuesday, troopers found Bolanos at his home in Jasper. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Dubois County Jail.