Southern Indiana man arrested for child molesting, sexual misconduct with minor

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A southern Indiana man was arrested on multiple counts of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor after a lengthy investigation by Indiana State Police (ISP) Detectives assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

In July, detectives arrested Matthew D. Riddle, 35, of Lexington on charges related to the possession of child pornography after a three-month investigation following the arrest of Vic Weil, 74, of Hanover.

The ongoing investigation led to information that Riddle had allegedly had sexual contact with multiple children at his home in Jefferson County over the previous six years, ISP said. This information was presented to the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office for review which led to an arrest warrant being issued.

A warrant was issued for Riddle on the following charges:

Child Molesting (6 counts), Level 1 Felony

Sexual Misconduct with a minor (3 counts), Level 4 Felony

Sexual Misconduct with a minor (2 counts), Level 5 Felony

On Tuesday, the Madison Police Department served the arrest warrant on Riddle, who was still incarcerated at the Jefferson County Jail.