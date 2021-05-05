Southern Indiana man arrested after using stolen vehicle in police pursuit, reaching speeds over 100 mph

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A southern Indiana man was arrested Wednesday after using a stolen vehicle in a police pursuit while reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Around 9 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriffs Department responded to a possible burglary in progress at 4924 South S.R. 37 in English.

Responding officer report arriving to the address and found a Blue Chevrolet at the scene that reported stolen from Floyd County. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver put the vehicle in gear, hit an unoccupied Indiana State Police car and fled the scene.

Crawford County Deputies report beginning a pursuit as the vehicle fled onto I-64 at the 94 mile marker eastbound.

The pursuit continued eastbound on I-64 and reached speeds of 104 miles per hour at times, the press release said. The pursuit continued to the 100 mile marker eastbound, where the vehicle ran over tire deflation devices that officers had set out. The vehicle continued for a short distance until it crashed off the roadway.

The driver, Anthony T. Rainbolt, 29, was then taken to the University of Louisville for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash.

Further investigation reports that Rainbolt had an active warrant from Floyd County for failure to appear on the original charge of illegally carrying a handgun.