Southeastern Indiana officer fatally shoots man, police later find dead woman

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (AP) — Police say a southeastern Indiana police officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man early Saturday after he confronted the officer at an apartment complex where a woman’s body was later found.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of Indiana State Police says a Lawrenceburg police officer called to investigate a domestic disturbance shot the man when he engaged the officer with a knife in the hallway of the apartment complex.

Wheeles tells WCPO-TV investigators then began checking on nearby apartment units and officers found a woman dead inside one of the units from an apparent homicide.

Lawrenceburg is located about 30 miles west of Cincinnati.

