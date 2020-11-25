South Bend police investigate ‘suspicious’ death after woman’s body found

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) – The South Bend Police Department has launched an investigation Metro after a body was found Wednesday north of downtown

Police say a person leaving for work saw the body in the road and called 911.

Police say the deceased is a female and her death is suspicious and she is Hispanic or of Indian descent, likely in her late 20s or 30s.

The body has “some trauma to it,” according to police, and was in a state of undress. Police do not have an identity at this time.

Neighbors told police they didn’t hear anything. Police say the body likely had not been there long.