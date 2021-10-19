South Bend officer facing charges over accusations of sexual misconduct with 16-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) – A South Bend police officer is facing several charges after he was accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old.

According to the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office, Mishawaka police were told about the sexual misconduct allegations against officer Timothy Barber on October 5. The Special Victims Unit took over the investigation.

On October 19 Barber was with Count I: Child Seduction, a Level 5 Felony, Count II: Child Seduction, a Level 5 Felony, Count III: Public Indecency, a Class A Misdemeanor, Count IV: Official Misconduct, a Level 6 Felony, Count V: Public Nudity, a Class B Misdemeanor, Count VI: Official Misconduct, a Level 6 Felony.

Barber was arrested that night in Elkhart. He will be arraigned on the formal charges on Wednesday.