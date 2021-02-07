South Bend man with federal warrant arrested with help of US Marshal Service

Michael Kindley, 44, of South Bend with a federal warrant was arrested on multiple charges on Friday.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – A South Bend man with a federal warrant was located and arrested with new charges after the police found him with a handgun and drugs on Friday.

Police say it took the combined efforts from ISP, US Marshals Service, the Mishawaka Police Department Street Crimes Unit, and the St. Joseph County Police Department to find Michael Kindley, 44, at a residence in the 1200 block of South 32nd Street in South Bend, IN.

Hand gun. drugs, and paraphernalia found on Kindley

While taking Kindley into custody, troopers state they found a handgun, approximately 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, suspected marijuana, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and a moped reported stolen out of Mishawka, IN.

Kindley was then taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on the active warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and also preliminarily arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing a Narcotic, Possession of a Narcotic, Possession of Stolen Property, and Possession of Marijuana.