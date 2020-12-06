South Bend man dies from gunshot despite live-saving efforts by state police

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – A 28-year-old South Bend man is dead after being shot on Friday night.

According to police, just before 11 p.m. several Indiana State Police Troopers observed a speeding Dodge spin out in an intersection while attempting to turn around.

The troopers approached the Dodge who’s driver, later identified as 28-year-old Juwan Hamilton of South Bend, exited his moving vehicle while suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Once the troopers noticed the wound, an ambulance was requested and the troopers began to attempt life-saving measures. One trooper ran to stop Hamilton’s car.

The ambulance transported Hamilton to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.