South Bend man arrested for meth possession after police chase through LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in LaGrange County arrested a South Bend man on meth possession and other charges after he led them on a chase before eventually crashing his car.

It was around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday when Middlebury Police, LaGrange Police, Shipshewana Police and LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies began pursuing a 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 1000 West.

Stop sticks were deployed in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 250 West. The driver – later identified as 30-year-old David Kuhlman of South Bend – swerved to avoid the sticks and lost control of the Mitsubishi and crashed.

After being checked out by medics, Kuhlman was booked into the LaGrange County Jail on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle, and Criminal Recklessness While Armed with a Deadly Weapon.