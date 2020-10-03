South Bend man arrested following chase and alleged robbery

The Chevrolet’s driver, later identified as Tyler Davis of South Bend, hit stop sticks that deflated his front right tire. Davis attempted to continue driving the disabled car, but eventually ended up in a bean field.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday afternoon, a South Bend man was arrested after a police chase in Marshall County.

According to Indiana State Police, just before 3 p.m., an officer was in the area of US 30 and King Road and saw a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle alleged to have been involved in an armed robbery of a business in Bourbon, IN.

When the state police officer and a Marshall County deputy got behind the vehicle, a Chevrolet SUV, it fled and a chase began on King Road.

The Chevrolet’s driver, later identified as Tyler Davis of South Bend, hit stop sticks that deflated his front right tire. Davis attempted to continue driving the disabled car, but eventually ended up in a bean field.

According to police, Davis attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody. He is being held at the Marshall County Jail.

Further investigation revealed the Chevrolet was reported stolen out of Chicago, IL. Police also found items in the Chevrolet suspected to be from the alleged robbery.

The alleged robbery is still under investigation.