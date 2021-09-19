South Bend felon arrested after search warrant finds three guns, drugs in home

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A South Bend man was arrested Friday after police discovered he was in possession of drugs and three guns.

A drug investigation that began months ago after receiving a citizen complaint ultimately led to a search warrant being served on a residence in St. Joseph County and the arrest of a South Bend man.

Just before 7:00 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Troopers and members of the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit served a search warrant on a residence in the 52000 block of West Cypress Circle, near Darden Primary Center and Darden Elementary School.

This warrant resulted in the seizure of three guns, 150 pills, most of which were Oxycodone, and two pounds of suspected marijuana. Residue that tested positive for Fentanyl was also located.

Troopers arrested Jerome Jenkins, 40, of South Bend for numerous offenses that include Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Dealing a Legend Drug, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Child Neglect, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Jenkins was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.