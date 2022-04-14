SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana physician won’t serve any jail time after being convicted of criminal recklessness for driving through a crowd of people in 2020 as they were protesting racial injustice.

A St. Joseph County judge sentenced Glenn Wheet to one year of probation Wednesday and fined him $1,000.

The South Bend Tribune reports prosecutors said Wheet caused a substantial risk of injury by knowingly driving at slow speed over traffic cones set up by police and into a crowd on July 4, 2020, in Mishawaka during a protest that followed George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer.