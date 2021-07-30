Son wanted in death of 82-year-old dad near Kalamazoo

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are searching outside Michigan for the son of an 82-year-old doctor who was killed at his home in the Kalamazoo area. Portage police say Scott Sterffy has been charged with murder.

Police say Sterffy has been seen in Chicago and Seattle and should be considered armed and dangerous. Thomas Aye, a retired oral surgeon, was found dead in his Portage home on July 25.

A daughter called police after finding the body. Aye worked in the Kalamazoo area for decades and had served as president of the Kalamazoo Valley District Dental Society.